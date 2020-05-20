Letter to the editor: Happy EMS week to Summit County first responders
Littleton and Breckenridge
I wanted to publicly express my heartfelt thanks this EMS Week to my EMS co-responders from Summit Fire & EMS and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District. EMS Week is held in May every year and is an opportunity to celebrate the nation’s emergency medical services professionals. Please know that these dedicated professionals in Summit County work hard to provide the very best patient care to every patient in our community in their time of need. They are a committed group of highly skilled technicians that train often, care a great deal and treat their patients like family. I am proud to call them my co-workers. Thanks also go to their families for all of the time our first responders spend away from home in service to our community. They and their families deserve thanks every year, but especially during the challenges of 2020. Thank you for all you do.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User