Letter to the editor: Hasn’t the countywide shutdown achieved its goal?

The initial goal of the economic shutdown and stay-at-home orders was to slow the spread of the virus. The intent was to avoid overloading the health care system. Clearly, here in Summit County, that goal has been achieved.

Has the goal now changed? Is the intent now to absolutely prevent any chance of the virus transmitting, no matter how small? Viruses are a normal part of life. Trying to stop them completely is misguided.

For many years, we have suppressed fire. Taken heroic efforts to stop it completely. The result? Catastrophic wildfires. What can we learn from this experience?

Yes indeed, reasonable measures are prudent. Particularly hand-washing and self-awareness to avoid public places when one is experiencing symptoms. Twenty percent of actions that produce 80% of results make sense.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Now that we have achieved the original goal, let’s get back to living our lives.