Letter to the Editor: Health centers and providers across the country are vital to communities

Summit Community Care Clinic is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week from Aug. 7-13.

Community Health Centers — like Summit Community Care Clinic — are nonprofit, patient-governed clinics that provide high-quality, comprehensive primary care services to people living in areas with few primary care providers. Serving one in 11 people nationwide, health centers are committed to providing care to all patients, regardless of income or insurance status. In 2021, health centers marked the historic milestone of serving 30 million patients.

Summit Community Care Clinic was founded in 1993 and became a federally designated Community Health Center in 2015. Its mission is to provide exceptional, integrated, patient-centered care that is available to all. Today, the Care Clinic serves more than 8,000 patients annually with medical, dental, and behavioral health services. With a sliding fee scale and accepting most forms of health insurance, the Care Clinic is proud to be a health care home for all with facilities in Summit, Lake, and Park Counties.

A big shout out this National Health Center Week to the individuals, businesses, and funders who support the Care Clinic, the patients we serve, and our hard-working, dedicated and mission-driven staff who go above and beyond every day to provide the best care possible for our patients.