Letter to the editor: Help manage traffic congestion by keeping gondola open later

One Ski Hill Road has been getting more attention recently. The present and future infrastructure off of this road can’t handle the demand and they are not even done yet. During the major holidays (Fourth of July, Christmas, New Year’s, MLK, Presidents Day, spring break and Easter) this road becomes even more of a circus. Our locals, second homeowners, and guests who live off of this road wait an average of 20 minutes to get to the Park Avenue and One Ski Hill Road intersection on the way to dinner and shopping in town. Yet, year-round this road is still an issue. The image of rows of brake lights trying to get to their destinations on holidays isn’t uncommon. Employees run into this same issue trying to get to work to serve our guests. This traffic congestion averages about two hours during the peak holidays, between the hours of 4 and 7 in the evening. To my knowledge, no one has negotiated with the Peak 8 base developments to have the gondola operating later into the evening. It seems no one has had the vision to see what other ski towns have done. This would keep many cars off the road as well as reduce parking issues, pollution, and poor guest experiences. More pedestrians and fewer cars, how’s that sound? We have an example in place in Telluride that works. Ask Telluride, it’s become a staple to the guests and the community. Businesses in the town of Telluride were worried about losing business. Guess what, it increased their business. Breckenridge, let’s not tell our guests and community to go somewhere else because of poor planning. As a former Telluride local/transportation owner back in the ’80s and a longtime resident of Breckenridge I can attest to this model working. Breckenridge, let’s not reinvent the wheel!