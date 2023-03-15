Letter to the Editor: Help me understand why this suspect was released from custody

According to the Summit Daily News, March 10, 2023, the Summit County Sheriff’s office received a tip from state and federal authorities that a vehicle was moving through our county and it was filled with drugs. The vehicle was pulled over, the drugs found.

Help me understand the rest.

So the driver was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and released before a search warrant was obtained? Wait a minute. The state and federal officials told you the drugs were going to be there and sure enough they were there. You book the driver on a warrant, let him loose and then issue an arrest warrant? I don’t get it.

It seems to me a tip from a federal agency is probable cause. If you need a warrant, why not hold the driver until you get one? Where is the driver now? Is the community at danger from this at large person? Why didn’t you walk to the court house next door and get a judge to sign the warrant while keeping the drug dealer in jail? Who is this person trafficking large amounts of poison through our community? Is it the practice of the Sheriff’s Office to let murder suspects and drug dealing suspects back out into the community?

Help me to understand what happened here.