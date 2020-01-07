Letter to the editor: Help support senior facilities in Summit County

I have read with dismay some responses to the articles about the senior housing/care facility being proposed for Summit County. I have lived here for 25 years, and I want to spend the rest of my life here in paradise.

We seniors have paid taxes, donated, volunteered and supported this community for many years to make this county great. We’ve given so much for so many years, and now as we near the end of our lives, there is no facility for us. Why should I have to move away when everything I treasure and love is here? My friends, my associates, my medical team, my favorite activities are all here.

To those who are saying seniors should not live at high elevation. I beg to differ. Myself and many other productive seniors wear our oxygen and still enjoy life here. Help us build these facilities. It’s our turn.