Letter to the Editor: Help us bring better access to books to Summit County

The National Commission on Reading reports that “the single most significant factor influencing a child’s educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home prior to beginning school.” The Dolly Parton Imagination Library addresses this issue in a most-successful manner. This fabulous early reading program has now gifted over 180 million free books.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides high-quality, age-appropriate books mailed to children in their homes each month from birth through their fifth birthday. The program has been in Buena Vista and Salida for over eight years; in Leadville for five years.

Unfortunately for local children, this program is not yet available. Over 1,500 eligible Summit County children, ages birth to 5-years-old, do not have access to this program.

We are in search of a local service club or organization to help implement this program in Summit County. If you are a member of such an organization, we would be pleased to make an in-person presentation on how the program is organized and the responsibilities of the local organization.

If your club or organization would be interested in learning more about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, please contact me at jdavidholt@gmail.com . The children of Summit County will thank you.