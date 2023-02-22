Letter to the Editor: Here are the rumors about the post office straight from the barber shop

Here’s the latest news from the U.S. Postal Service straight from the barber shop. Talk amongst yourselves.

Remember all those Christmas cards and overdue bills you just received and were postmarked December 2022? Have you ever wondered where they kept all that mail that was undelivered for two months?

Well, your U.S. Postal Service managers in Denver found giant containers and installed them in Dillon, where the skeleton crews they use to not deliver our mail spent, hours, weeks, months delivering our letters into the containers. So our mail aged for two months, and when its flavor and aroma were just right your post office managers found human beings from (who knows where) to deliver our mail as the law demands.

I know this isn’t funny, but it helps ease the pain from our undelivered medications.