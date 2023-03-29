Letter to the Editor: Here’s my guidance to President Biden about the war in Ukraine

During World War II the United States leased war materials to England and Russia although the U.S. was at peace with Nazi Germany. Russia especially needed trucks to supply its troops with food, guns, and ammunition.

The U.S. did lease thousands of trucks to Russia via Iran.

Russia was able to defeat Nazi Germany with our trucks at Moscow, Stalingrad, and Odessa — the three pincers that Hitler believed would defeat Russia during WWII.

My spiritual guides who saved my life four times during WWII, two times during the Korean War, and two times since, told me to send the president of the U.S., a major supporter of Ukraine, the following:

Request all countries that oppose Russia’s war in Ukraine to lease long-range missiles to the Ukraine for one or two weeks. Please note that these missiles do not have to be moved onto Ukraine territory. Russian missiles are not moved onto the Ukraine battle grounds when fired by Russia. Each country will be assigned an area by Ukraine with NATO’s assistance. Each country will have a Ukrainian soldier (women’s auxiliary?) to pull the lanyard that sends the missile to Russia. Therefore, cooperating countries remain neutral just as the U.S. did while aiding Russia in WWII. WWII proved that he who controlled the air controlled and won the battles. For example, Nazi Germany lost the air “Battle of Britain” and therefore could not invade Great Britain. So maybe we’ll need to lease F-16s and permit our retired pilots to voluntarily fly F-16s for Ukraine — just as our “Flying Tigers” helped China in WWII.

If Russian forces can be destroyed before they invade the Ukraine, Putin’s offensive will fail. Putin will probably lose control of Russia.

Peace will probably ensue.