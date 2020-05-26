Letter to the editor: HEROES Act story was love note to Rep. Joe Neguse

The Summit Daily News mislead readers with the article “HEROES Act could bring $24.8 million to county,” a love note to our Congressman Joe Neguse. Let’s unpack it. First, “heroes” is a farce! It’s a clever acronym aimed to mask this $3 trillion political wish list that narrowly passed in a partisan vote in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House of Representatives. Pelosi never intended for this bill to become law. She and her cronies wrote a 1800-plus page manifesto, clearly influenced by the radical left wing that she has catered to since regaining her position as the most powerful woman in our federal government. Her intention is to entice the recipients of the $3 trillion to vote for Democrats so she can keep her power as speaker.

The act would give money to groups of voters chosen by Pelosi at the expense of taxpayers who believe in a hand up not a hand out, a hard day’s work, the pursuit of happiness and the American dream. Imagine the horror if she is successful! A weak President Joe Biden would be no more than a figurehead with the de facto President Pelosi. Her government takeover ideas could be implemented. Our children and grandchildren will never experience the pride and prosperity of our generation, and our nation may never recover from Pelosi’s deficit spending and dependence on foreign investors. It could happen.

Finally, Neguse’s Coronavirus Community Relief Act is going nowhere. As the article stated, the funds for it would come from the HEROES Act, which will not pass the Senate. Good. We really don’t need it. Local governments have plenty of ways to raise money. Summit County doesn’t need a bailout. We just need to get back to business, back to work and be fiscally responsible.