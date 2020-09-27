Letter to the editor: Hickenlooper is the climate champion we need in the Senate

As a climate change mitigation advocate, I support the Green New Deal to replace fossil fuels with clean renewable energy and dirty, unhealthy energy jobs with clean ones. Thus, I support candidates who believe the science of climate change and understand swift, strong action is needed to combat the threat. This is most important at the federal level, and our candidates for senator offer a clear choice. While Sen. Cory Gardner toes the Trump line, refusing to acknowledge the world is in crisis and supporting Trump’s decimation of environmental protections, John Hickenlooper is an environmental champion.

When I heard Hickenlooper talk recently, he demonstrated a thorough understanding of climate change and a determination to combat it. His website’s climate page calls for a “transition to a 100% renewable energy economy with net-zero emissions by 2050, with an interim goal of a 43% reduction below 2005 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — exactly where many of the world’s leading scientists tell us we need to go.”

Hickenlooper has already moved Colorado toward that goal. When Trump pulled the U.S. out of the landmark Paris climate accord in 2017, Gardner supported that disastrous move. But then Gov. Hickenlooper signed Colorado onto the U.S. Climate Alliance of states and set goals for Colorado, including to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 26% from 2005 levels by 2025. He has vowed to fight for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate accord when elected senator.

Hickenlooper’s environmental accomplishments as Colorado governor and Denver mayor include support for electric vehicles, methane emissions regulation and coal power plant retirement. His plans to combat climate change in the Senate include ending fossil fuel subsidies, banning new oil and gas leasing on public lands and more. Please join me in voting for Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate.