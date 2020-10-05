Letter to the editor: High Country Conservation Center supports Measure 1A

With the increase in Summit County’s population and visitation, demand for local recycling services is greater than ever before. The High Country Conservation Center supports ballot Measure 1A, “services stabilization,” to maintain food scrap composting, glass stations, the new Silverthorne recycling center and other waste reduction programs. We need these programs to reach our community goal of doubling our recycling rate by 2035.

As smoke blankets Summit County and average temperatures continue to rise, it’s also critical to continue fire mitigation activities. Without 1A, both recycling and fire mitigation programs will see significant funding cuts.

Ballot Measure 1A will keep residential property taxes the same and allow these important programs to continue at their current levels. The High Country Conservation Center is asking voters to support 1A. It’s essential for the sustainable future of our community.