Letter to the editor: HOA threatens to fine me for vegetable garden

I bought my happy retirement home four years ago in Willow Creek Highlands. Eleven months ago, I had a small personal garden erected for health reasons and enjoyment.

I’m an elderly woman with chronic asthma, heart disease and other illnesses. I am the highest risk group for the coronavirus. I’m pretty sure if I got the virus I would die. So I have been at home since March 10.

Last weekend, my family, who has also been social distancing, came over, and we started putting the final touches on the garden.

In the afternoon, I hear a loud voice on the street. I look up and see a man talking to someone helping me. I came up onto the street and asked, “Can I help you?” He walks onto my property with no protective mask and tells me to take my garden down. He keeps walking toward me and gets about 2-3 feet from me.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The man said he was a volunteer for the Willow Creek HOA and said they are charging me $100 per day for the vegetable garden. He never showed me ID to prove he was an HOA person. Being an elderly person, I’m not sure if he was taking advantage of my age, being too old to fight back.

So I am shaking still four days after the incident wondering if this man gave me the coronavirus.

At this point, I still do not know what the HOA rules are. I still have not received a letter or a phone call from the HOA, and the phone number I have is disconnected.

At this time in our lives, it is even more important to be self-sustaining. We are already facing crops of vegetables being destroyed and the meat shortages are already affecting us in Summit County.