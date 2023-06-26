Letter to the editor: Hopefully this view on immigration isn’t widespread

Mr. Ralph Ragsdale’s view on immigration is hopefully only his.

Yes, his other view is short and simple.

No, our borders should not be closed (See “Let Them In: The Case for Open Borders” by Jason L. Riley, member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board. Also, “Immigrants Your Country Needs Them” by Philippe Legrain, previously trade and economics correspondent for The Economist and with the World Trade Organization). Beyond books, and more to the point of economic reality, remember who kept Americans well fed during the pandemic — the essential workers that died disproportionately were immigrants, working in meatpacking plants and tending crops.

The Shah of Iran had a bonafide asylum case? He should have been shipped off to the Hague, gurney and all, to stand trial for 10,000 political deaths, countless political prisoners and tortured bodies. (See “The Shah as Tyrant: A Look at the Record” by Robert C. de Camara).

No argument with “the Vietnamese boat people” receiving asylum. But, Mr. Ragsdale, don’t you see the parallels with today’s immigrants escaping poverty and political persecution in failed states or war-torn countries created by U.S. foreign policy. Killing and bombing aside, how about immigrants fleeing economies crippled by US sanctions? (See the piece by Joy Gordon “Off Target: How U.S. Sanctions Are Crippling Venezuela). The Venezuelans, like the Irish who escaped the Potato Famine, are hungry, too.

Finally, your idea about quotas has been in place since the Emergency Quota Act of 1921. And it was strictly enforced, too. For example, when the German ocean liner, the St. Louis, attempted to dock at Miami with over 900 Jewish refugees, it was turned away. Later, about 200 of these would be killed in the Holocaust. Quotas can be fickle, inflexible, racist and politically motivated.