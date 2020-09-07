Letter to the editor: Horrified and disgusted by hunting photo in Summit Daily
Copper
I have never felt compelled to write a letter to the editor before. Everyone knows hunting, hunters and hunting season exists. Most do not subscribe to hunting magazines, and the Summit Daily News is not a hunting magazine. It was profoundly upsetting to see the image of the hunters with their “trophy” manipulated into a lifelike pose. It doesn’t appear the head is being held up. Are we looking at an image of a beautiful bighorn still actively dying? The celebratory hunters “harvested” the sheep? Seriously? They hunted it and killed it. What is this doing in the Summit Daily? I’m sickened.
