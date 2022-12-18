Letter to the Editor: House fire showed professionalism of Summit County firefighters

This letter is in thanks to and in praise of Summit County firefighters.

A house across the street from us that is under construction went up in flames Saturday morning, Dec. 10.

The firefighters had been battling the blaze for about 30 minutes when one firefighter came to our door to alert us to the fact that water from their hoses that was first being directed at the flames was draining down our driveway. He suggested we check our basement floors to be sure no water was seeping into our foundation. He also suggested we move a car parked on the driveway to a higher spot. He and another crew member then helped to direct the water and slush to a clear spot and then proceeded to build a trench in the snow that the water continued to flow down but was clear of our house. We were truly impressed by the professionalism and care for the community that these firefighters expressed.

We are sorry for our future neighbors’ loss from the fire but have the highest respect for Summit County’s first responders. Thank you.