Letter to the editor: How could educated men and women vote for Trump?
Silverthorne
The word master strikes again. Thus making many believe darkness is light.
When I attended the U.S. Air Force staff and command school, we were taught not to be influenced by emotional word plays such as Morgan Liddick employs, i.e. “dragged a corpse,” “hate did the busy lifting,” “time-tested tools.” And that was in the first half of the first paragraph.
Meanwhile, the editor of The Week magazine described Trump as a “blatantly corrupt and cruel liar who has smashed norms and decency, purged the federal government of ethical public servants, pandered to racists, and cost tens of thousands of Americans their lives by horribly mismanaging the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
How could educated men and women such as Liddick support Fox News and its truly “fake news” to get 47% of Americans to vote for the guy?
Yes, I believe all our wars were contrived by a “secret government,” that Americans have a low appraisal of politicians and that we must be leery of change (a Republican platform?).
But 47%?
Congratulations, Colorado voters for lowering school age to 4. Maybe we will make American great if we lower it to conception, teach kids the rudiments of entrepreneuring and capitalism, and accept a new definition of beauty along with new architecture and village and town planning that encourage a sense of community.
