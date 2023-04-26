Letter to the Editor: How do you prevent pet urine from ruining your lawn?
Silverthorne
I’m replying to Elizabeth Baer’s column in the April 26 edition of Summit Daily News about how to be a sustainable dog owner.
Along with pet waste and sustainable toys, it might have been helpful to include information on how to clean up urine on the grass.
We are conscientious dog parents and always pick up our pup’s poop, but his early morning and late evening sprinkle burns the grass. Watering the area doesn’t seem to help.
I would appreciate any information Ms. Baer or one of your readers can share.
