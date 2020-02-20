Letter to the editor: However you vote, cast it with the deepest of your convictions

Super Tuesday is so very close. That distant presidential race will barrel through our neighborhood in moments. Democracies are inherently bitter and messy, making the rivalries heading for us proof that our political system is on and running. And in all that thunder comes a dense and tangled net of questions for my fellow Democrats to answer.

Surely questions like climate change and health care demand immediate attention. But with what answers? How? When? Will we bravely bound through these existential crises or waltz through them at a deliberate pace? Will opting for hard liberalism alienate moderate U.S. voters? Will opting for moderation alienate the passionate and steadfast progressive base? Can Democratic voters have it both ways, or does support for one party preclude abandonment by the other?

It’s natural to fear a lack of consensus, to mistaken it for a lack of confidence. On the contrary, I’m hopeful for the prospects of the approaching Democratic primary. This internal debate constitutes a great success, affirmation in both our optimism for the potential in our future and the passion to reach for it. And remember that our deepest divisions lie not in our principles, but simply in the execution of our common vision. So however you vote in the coming weeks, cast it with the deepest of your convictions. Cast it with honesty, integrity and the faith in goodness to come.