Letter to the editor: Hunter Biden is the anointed Democratic presidential candidate

After reading, listening and watching intently, I have finally discerned the cause and the heart of all this impeachment activity: The Democratic Party leadership in the U.S. House and Senate, at least, has believed firmly that Hunter Biden is, and has been, the anointed Democratic Party candidate for election to be president of the United States. And ahead of Great Britain, ahead of Canada, ahead of France, Germany, Italy and most other nations you can think of, Ukraine is our lead, chief, most reliable and firmest ally and partner. This makes it all clear.