Letter to the editor: I agree with McGahey on unreasonable COVID-19 restrictions

I completely agree with Kim McGahey’s recent assessment of the near lockdown of businesses in Summit County. Our elected officials locally and statewide have completely lost touch with the suffering of small businesses and their employees.

While politicians continue to collect their salaries, many others are out of work. The virus is real, but so is the the need for housing and food on one’s table.

On another note, if I would have said to you in March that before the year-end government officials would order you to limit guests in your own home, you would have scoffed at the notion.

Wake up citizens. Liberal politics have an agenda: take away personal freedoms in favor of government control. It’s been the start of every fascist, socialist and communist regime.