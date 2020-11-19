Letter to the editor: I am well-educated and proud to support Trump

In a letter in the No. 17 Summit Daily News, Boot Gordon asked how educated men and women could vote for President Donald Trump. I’d like to take a shot at answering that question.

It might be a good idea to begin with what constitutes a good education. A good education includes being taught the founding documents and their meaning. That is where we get concepts like, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” Joe Biden voters probably know that the quote is from … you know … the thing. Educated voters call it the Declaration of Independence. Educated voters voted for Trump if they understand that being created equal is not the same thing as being guaranteed an equal outcome.

Educated voters chose Trump if they believe that people should be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. The Democratic Party long since abandoned Dr. King’s premise and instead embraced identity politics, which is nothing but judging people by the color of their skin and not by the content of their character. Identity politics is systemic racism, and those who embrace it are racists.

Finally, educated voters chose Trump if they were taught critical thinking and have the strength of character to understand that it is the height of dazzling, blinding arrogance to believe that people are not intelligent if they do not share your worldview. As for me, I have a tested IQ of 144, hold a master’s degree in public policy and a Ph.D. in political science. I am very well-educated, and I am proud to be a supporter of Trump.