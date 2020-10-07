Letter to the editor: I applaud Breck and our community for pandemic response

I read with interest a recent letter to the editor written by a couple from Kansas who were “appalled” at how the town of Breckenridge has handled business in our public spaces during this COVID-19 pandemic, and all I can say is wow. Just wow!

My opinion couldn’t be more different, and I applaud the town and our community, both the businesses and the residents, for doing whatever it took to provide a safe, as-near-to-normal reopening experience as possible. After being shuttered away in our homes for more than two months without being able to work, visit with friends and just live our lives, I feel that the majority of the people who live and work here have done whatever it took to “remain open” in light of very adverse conditions.

Has it been ideal? Of course not. Has it been perfect? Again, no. But we’re open and, as a tourist destination, have been able to provide as best a positive experience for guests and locals as we can. I have been impressed with the care, creativity and forward-thinking that our business and community leaders have embraced. Nothing is perfect, but to criticize our townspeople for not being “grateful” and “welcoming” is demoralizing. If you can’t be flexible, stay home!