Letter to the editor: I ask that the county find another solution for senior housing

In this time of upsetting, divisive national politics, I prefer to focus on more accessible, local politics. We’re a small, close-knit community. It’s our neighbors and friends who work in government. That’s the reason the Summit Board of County Commissioners’ one-sided plan to condemn the Fiester Preserve is so disturbing to me.

I agree that there’s a need for assisted living and workforce housing. These needs have been determined by community members. However, when it comes to the extinguishment of the land trust that holds the Fiester Preserve, no one has asked the community how we feel about this. Scott Vargo and the commissioners have made it their mission to pave over this small but treasured and historic piece of land over the objections of the residents of Summit County.

The commissioners are our elected voices, and it’s frustrating and disheartening to see them moving forward with their plan that the majority of residents seem to oppose.

Voters want to trust their elected representatives, but how can we trust them when they are reneging on a promise that was made to conserve this land? How can we trust that a buffer will be built alongside any future development? How can we trust that any “swapped out” land will subsequently be preserved and not developed when the next project need arises?

I understand that from the perspective of growth and development, the Fiester Preserve is the ideal location for senior housing. However, that piece of land is not available. It’s being held, in conservation, forever.

Please listen to our requests and honor the promise that was made. Help restore faith in government. I ask that the county remove the Fiester Preserve from the list of options for development and find another solution. There is always another solution.