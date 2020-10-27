Letter to the editor: I believe the Gore Range should be renamed

I moved to Summit County in 1975. I was born in Colorado in 1953.

I can not believe that anyone living in Summit County believes that we should have an entire mountain range named after George Gore, especially after all the evidence available on social media.

Gore had a private train car that he rode in from Denver to Granby shooting bison, elk, deer, wolves, etc. He just left them where they lay. He was a butcher!

If you want to leave a mountain range named after him, you should sell your multimillion dollar house and move back to where you originated.