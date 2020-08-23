Letter to the editor: I cannot be silent on Morgan Liddick’s latest column

I often can appreciate Morgan Liddick’s provocative perspectives in his regular editorials. Alas, I was troubled by his diatribe against this imperfect world as exemplified by the Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Indeed, he dug deep to find a litany of gotchas, vilifying her for her prosecutorial skills while challenging her take on the realities of our historical recession and lethal pandemic.

His supporting stats were textbook “confirmation bias” blinded to the overwhelming and tragic realities of unemployment and national COVID-19 deaths. And as to the attack on her integrity, using the term “early wokester” as a pejorative regarding her public school integration experience, I can do him and his armchair research one better: I too lived in Berkeley as a child, and in the early 1970s was bused as part of the nation’s early experiments in righting segregated education. Harris spoke the truth.

So indeed, it is an imperfect world and no doubt so are Harris and Joe Biden. But what they both have in spades are integrity, honesty, compassion and competency — all traits demonstrably absent from our current White House executives.