Letter to the editor: I cannot support Frisco because of Black Lives Matter mural
Copper Mountain
Frisco decided to paint a Black Lives Matter sign on Main Street. Why not all lives matter? Black Lives Matter is responsible for rioting, looting, burning and assaulting people all over the country. They are also connected to Antifa, the Communist group that has torn down statues and rioted all over the country. I cannot drive down into Frisco and patronize any of its businesses with signage for a group like Black Lives Matter. Watch out Frisco, the Black Lives Matter and Antifa crazies may make a road trip to your town since you support them so much.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User