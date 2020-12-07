Letter to the editor: I can’t imagine why Kim McGahey lost his election
Dillon
Just read the Dec. 1 opinion column by Kim McGahey. Can’t imagine why he lost his election. He can sure rant about socialism and public health officials trying to take away our freedoms. Doesn’t seem too concerned about Trump’s attempts to become a fascist dictator.
