Letter to the editor: I couldn’t agree more with recent letters to the editor

I am a daily reader of the Summit Daily News and appreciate how you publish differing views. However, I found Thursday’s opinion section refreshing.

Thank you to Frosty Wooldridge who wrote “Latest visit to Breckenridge was disappointing,” about keeping the dialogue going about expensive rent, continued building, overcrowding and congested roads. We have been more than part-time residents of Summit County for 11 years and don’t think we will ever return again. The frustration of constant construction, overcrowded grocery stores and streets are just more than we can tolerate any longer, not to mention the trailheads! We have seen so much disrespect ranging from illegal parking and trashing of our trails.

In addition, I want to thank Melinda Kornblum of Frisco for writing “Do Black lives really matter to Black Lives Matter.” Every word she said echos what I was thinking! Take the murals and signs down as our towns are beginning to look and feel more trashed and like an agenda is constantly being pushed rather than an enjoyable place to visit! In addition, we have stopped supporting many stores because of the agendas they post in their windows and now on our streets. That goes for any and all agendas! When it comes down to it, can we just all support and implement kindness and good manners to all?