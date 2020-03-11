Letter to the editor: I expect better morals from a community newspaper

On Friday, March 6, there was an article published in the Summit Daily News with the headline “Summit man receives new child sex assault charges.” The article could be found on Page 6 and detailed the “new charges of sexual assault on a child and unlawful sexual contact” brought against Frisco resident Craig Sikorsky. The article goes on to state that “Sikorsky, who owns Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli in Dillon, pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of sexual exploitation of a child in January …” As disturbing as these allegations against Sikorsky are, I found it most shocking that on the very same page as this article, the Summit Daily also published an advertisement for Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli. The same restaurant mentioned in the article is owned by the convicted child sex offender! It is bad enough the Summit Daily has continued to publish this ad after already reporting on the story previously. The fact that the two are now found on the same page is completely inexcusable and an insult not only to the victims of Sikorsky but the community as a whole. Very disappointed to see this continue to happen. I would expect better morals from a local, community-driven newspaper.