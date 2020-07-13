Letter to the editor: I have never seen one case of racism in Summit County

There is plenty of proof out there that Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Torreti are Marxists from their own taped interviews and writings.

“The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on, sort of, ideological theories,” Cullors said in an interview with Jared Ball of The Real News Network.

Also, in Cullors 2018 published book, she described her introduction to and support for Marxist ideology. You can buy it on Amazon.

This organization seems to be intent on taking down our democratic republic by starting in urban areas with defunding the police and not concentrating on the true problems facing many urban Blacks and whites: the fading family structure in America complicated by failing urban public schools.

We are so fortunate in Summit County not to have these problems. I have lived here over 56 years and have never seen one case of racism. We had Bob Farris, a Black sheriff in the ’70s loved by all. Sam Williams, a Realtor with Moore & Co., and other Black people who fit into our community with ease. Bob beat Sigurd in throwing frying pans at our Breckenridge Fourth of July picnic. Lots of stories of hard work and fun in the “good old days.” It’s still a great place but with more people and many more events.