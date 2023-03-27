Letter to the Editor: I liked Bob Kessler’s storage container creation in Frisco
Frisco
I am a 10-year former resident of Frisco, and now I am up almost every weekend in the winter.
I noted with pleasure the very creative “Dollar Store” completed by Bob Kessler. I took pictures of it several weeks ago while dinning and shopping.
Not that I would want multiple creations like this around Frisco, but my thought about this was that it was a great addition to what makes Frisco unique and fun.
My vote is to let Bob keep it as is. As you take a look at its placement, I think that everyone can work around it safely.
To Frisco government: Don’t be a curmudgeon.
