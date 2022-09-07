Letter to the Editor: I love it here in Summit County, but we can do better

I come here for the summer months, trying to escape the heat and humidity of the south and absolutely love my time here. I actually own a home here in Keystone.

While we are very good, we can be get better in a few things.

I am an early morning walker. I see a lot of water waste from the sprinklers. Some of the sprinklers are watering the paved road and some come on each day while the grass doesn’t need it watered that frequently. We should all be mindful of water waste and not wait for the county to regulate water use.

Some recpaths have been repaired, but many other stretches have those deep horizontal cracks that jars your brain when you are riding a road bike. Both Dillon and Keystone need to take that responsibility before the summer activities start. There is also gravel and silt due to heavy rains on the dam recpath and a few other places. That should be groomed regularly as a road bike has only a 1/4 contact with the road and can be dangerous to the rider.

Where the vegetation grows into the recpath or obscures vision of on-coming riders, it must be trimmed.

On a different note, our country is so polarized that we should not depend upon these politicians to unite us. Their aim is to divide us and get re-elected. There are only a handful of statesmen amongst them that will put the country above political victory. It is up to us to unite and negotiate our differences, putting our country first.

