Letter to the Editor: I love Summit Daily News, but this error was glaring

As a second-home owner who spends five months in Summit County each year, I enjoy reading the Summit Daily News for the local news. However, lately, I have noticed several glaring grammatical errors in articles and was wondering whether an editor checks for mistakes before articles are published or if the writer just submits whatever he or she sees fit to print.

Either way, Summit Daily News is failing its readers by publishing sentences such as, “Both her and Flickinger said this trend may continue…” Of course it should be “she” as it is the subject pronoun.

I realize that grammar rules have relaxed since I taught middle school English decades ago, but this example is very basic and makes the writer seem uneducated. You can do better, Summit Daily News staff.