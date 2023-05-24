Letter to the editor: I messed up the dates in my column on property taxes
Dillon
In my May 18 column titled “Welcome to tax inflation” in the Summit Daily News, I had an error in the dates the county can use to appraise the property.
I stated that the appraisal period ended on June 30, 2021, and this date should have been June 30, 2022 (which is the actual appraisal date). Thank you to Heather Ford in the Summit County Assessor’s Office for pointing this out to me.
Ms. Ford also stated that the county is required by law to adjust all sales via a time adjustment calculation to the sale date of June 30, 2022. Obviously sales closest to the appraisal date would be less adjusted.”
She encouraged any property owners to provide comps if they wish to challenge the assessment.
