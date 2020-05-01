Letter to the editor: I plan to use stimulus money to buy meat for food banks

A letter was published in the April 29 Summit Daily encouraging people not to support the meat industry during the national crisis we are now facing. I’d like to offer the opposite view, then double down on it.

First, the sheer creepiness of trying to advance a political agenda in a time of crisis really does make my skin crawl. Second, we are talking about human beings who are being hurt by shutdowns at meat-processing plants. We are talking about human beings who don’t have jobs, and human beings who have legitimate concerns about how they will feed their families. Some of those are our Summit County neighbors. Whether Samson Natal likes it or not, humans were made to be omnivores, and meat is an important part of the human diet.

I do intend to support the meat industry during this crisis, and I wish all the best to those in the industry. I haven’t received my stimulus check yet, but when I do, I pledge to set aside $200 of it to shop for good meat specials so that I can donate the meat to our local food banks. We can all do a little something to help those in our community who are in need. That’s my part.