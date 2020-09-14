Letter to the editor: I proudly display the American flag on my property

I felt great sadness after reading Dave Brewster’s letter “Don’t let the far right hijack the American flag” on Sept. 11. It is unfortunate that anyone would prejudge someone flying the American flag and assume that they would cause harm to others. Why would a child feel frightened when he saw someone flying the American flag? I proudly display the flag on my property and certainly hope no one is afraid of me because of it. Is there something I am missing here? I understand that there are people on both extremes who feel very strongly about their beliefs and that sometimes they clash. However, I have not heard of anyone waving the American flag who has defaced, looted or burned public or private property. I am still proud of our flag and, like Brewster, hope that we can all stand up for what our flag and our country represent: liberty and justice for all.