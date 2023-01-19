Letter to the Editor: I stand in strong support of the school board’s resolution supporting LGBTQ representation

In response to the community members who spoke at the Summit School District Board of Education meeting in opposition to Resolution 2022-23-8, I write in strong support. This resolution clearly states support for the newly adopted Colorado State Standards. This provides for the accurate teaching about LGBTQ+ peoples in our history and the important impact they have had.

Imagine attempting to identify as something different from what you feel. I bet many can’t imagine that situation, yet that is exactly what some wish our LGBTQ+ community members to do. Put simply, not being free to be who you are is a denial of your humanity.

Our state standards must include LGBTQ+ people to accurately inform students of their contribution to our society. Currently most adults did not learn of these peoples or they may have heard of some — such as Oscar Wilde but not how he identified. Part of his humanity was hidden from history. No reason exists for this exclusion save for homophobia.

Inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons is appropriate and necessary from kindergarten to third grade. We have thousands of books and lessons that depict heterosexual people and relationships in our elementary schools. These are not sexualized — nor would inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons and relationships. Stories of mommy and daddy and daddy and daddy normalize the full range of human relationships. Young children need to gain an understanding of this range in order to thwart the development of prejudices.

Self-actualization is improved when we learn about historically significant people similar to ourselves, and one’s global awareness is heightened when we learn about people dissimilar to ourselves. This is why including lessons on influential African-Americans, Latinos, women and other non-dominant populations is essential. It is beyond time that LGBTQ+ people are included in that representation.