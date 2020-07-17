Letter to the editor: I suggest everyone read Washington Post column about racism

The Main Street Black Lives Matter mural is very beautiful and powerfully states Frisco’s commitment to inclusivity and recognition of the inherent worth and dignity of all residents and visitors. But it has also provoked important conversation about whether such a statement is needed.

Megan Mcardle, a self-proclaimed conservative had a very interesting op-ed piece in The Washington Post on July 14 titled “How to explain systemic racism to non-liberals like me.” I hope that if you are wondering if we need to work to dismantle systemic racism, you will take a few minutes to read her perspective.