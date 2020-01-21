Letter to the editor: I support an on-ramp for Interstate 70 at Wildernest
Eric Bard
Wildernest
As a Wildernest skier, I want to thank letter writer Dan Burstein for his brilliant solution to the morning pollution.
I like traffic circles and encourage the Colorado Department of Transportation to put this additional on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70 at Wildernest.
Letters to the Editor