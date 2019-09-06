Letter to the editor: I support Andrew Romanoff for Senate

I agree with the editorial “The Senate is not a consolation prize“ (written by the Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board and published in the Summit Daily News on Aug. 21).

I am a supporter of Andrew Romanoff. Always have been. Always will be. Here are the top 10 reasons why:

10. He is very smart and is a lifelong learner.

9. He was a big success as the Colorado speaker of the house because he knew how to work across the aisle (and still does).

8. He is a great listener.

7. He is authentic. What you see and hear is what you get.

6. He does not take PAC money. He is not beholden to anyone.

5. He values what most of us value: The environment (supports the Green New Deal), Medicare for all, mental health, supporter of quality public education, respect for human dignity, elimination of voter fraud and more.

4. He is a hard worker and has met Coloradans across the state, having meet and greets across Colorado over the past year.

3. Those who meet him will understand why I believe he is the best person to beat Sen. Cory Gardner.

2. He had the good sense not to run for president.

1. Romanoff was assured by John Hickenlooper that he was not interested in being a senator before he entered the race.