Letter to the editor: I support Breck ordinance requiring face coverings

I agree that wearing face coverings when in public, where it’s difficult to reliably maintain 6-feet of distance from others, is cumbersome, uncomfortable, often just seems silly and feels like an unnecessary infringement on my personal space.

That said, compared to myself, a friend or even a stranger dying a miserable agonizing death from COVID-19 drowning in our own mucous, slipping a face mask on — or at a minimum, pulling a doubled up neck warmer or scarf over my nose and mouth — doesn’t seem like that big a deal.

It’s one thing to take risks that only affect ourselves, but it’s just plain bad manners to risk killing your loved ones and neighbors out of stubbornness or pride.

Very unfortunately, this coronavirus pandemic really is a big deal, like, literally the greatest public health emergency we will face in our lifetimes, but there are a few simple things we can do that will save lives.

So out of kindness and consideration, please wear a face covering in public, then get out and start enjoying and supporting our local businesses.