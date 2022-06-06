Letter to the Editor: I support incumbents in the contested local elections

Our Summit County Assessor’s and Treasurer’s offices are important departments required to keep the county up to date with legal and financial requirements. We have been fortunate to have knowledgeable and experienced people heading those offices these last three years. That is why I will be voting for incumbents Frank Celico for county assessor and Ryan Scholl for county treasurer.

Don Parsons said it best in his letter to the editor March 23 as he highlighted the qualifications of these two extraordinary candidates.

Our incumbent assessor Frank Celico has led the Summit County Assessor’s Office through property reevaluations twice, and with his legal background he understands the challenges of the position. He has served Summit County over 20 years in multiple roles. He is a proven leader and has the experience to manage a large office and collaborate effectively with colleagues, other elected officials and the public. He serves on numerous statewide and community boards.

Ryan Scholl has nearly a decade in financial positions in Summit County including managing the treasurer’s office. As treasurer he has, among other accomplishments, quadrupled the county’s investment portfolio and divested the county funds from fossil fuels. He continues to be committed to the community, serving in various positions, including leading the Summit Tigers High School Golf Team to their first statewide competition in over a decade.

Both of these candidates have the educational background, qualifications and experience to keep these offices running smoothly and up to date. They are worthy of our support and confidence. I encourage you to vote for Frank Celico Summit County Assessor and Ryan Scholl Summit County Treasurer.