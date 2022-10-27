Letter to the Editor: I support the town of Dillon on ballot issues 2A, 2B and 2C, and you should too
Dillon
Recently the Town Board of Dillon appointed an Economic Development Advisory Committee to review and help in the towns efforts in workforce housing and town core. The Economic Development Advisory Committee wishes to ask the town voters to please vote for the three town issues (2A,2B, 2C) as these issues allow for the town to raise additional funds that could be used in future redevelopment efforts in the town core, and workforce housing. It would also help to implement the marina and lakefront master plans.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.