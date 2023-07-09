Letter to the editor: I sure hope vulgar language isn’t becoming commonplace

We were full time residents of Silverthorne for close to 20 years before selling our home. For the last three summers, we have rented in June or July. Summers are the best, and visits to the Dillon Amphitheater have been a weekly event.

I am not writing about the pros and cons of the changes there, but it has always been a family friendly venue. This past Monday, the free event attracted a large crowd, including of course lots of families and children.

I was truly shocked to hear the “F word” used at least two times by the female lead. Really! Is this vulgar language OK with everyone? Or has its common usage given people a blind eye to it. I sure hope not. Parents beware.