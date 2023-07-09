Letter to the editor: I sure hope vulgar language isn’t becoming commonplace
Canton
We were full time residents of Silverthorne for close to 20 years before selling our home. For the last three summers, we have rented in June or July. Summers are the best, and visits to the Dillon Amphitheater have been a weekly event.
I am not writing about the pros and cons of the changes there, but it has always been a family friendly venue. This past Monday, the free event attracted a large crowd, including of course lots of families and children.
I was truly shocked to hear the “F word” used at least two times by the female lead. Really! Is this vulgar language OK with everyone? Or has its common usage given people a blind eye to it. I sure hope not. Parents beware.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.