Letter to the editor: I think Judge Mark Thompson was a fine, outstanding jurist

The recent article about Judge Mark Thompson, published online on May 15 and in print on May 16, unfortunately portrayed him a negative aspect, which is totally contrary to this fine, outstanding jurist.

I practiced before Judge Thompson for several years and found him to be one of the most competent and knowledgeable judges in the state of Colorado.

It appears that a few attorneys obviously appeared in court unprepared and were rightfully chastised by Judge Thompson, as they should be. A trial lawyer needs to appear in court prepared and if necessary, handle litigation like John Wayne in a pinstripe suit, not like Dustin Hoffman fighting Meryl Streep over child custody in Karmer v. Karmer.

Judge Thompson always had control of the courtroom in criminal matters, and his written orders in cases I tried before him were superlative and a model of legal reasoning.

For those attorneys unprepared for the battle of trial work, stay home. You’re doing nothing more than a disservice to your client and an embarrassment to the court and the legal profession.