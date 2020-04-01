Letter to the editor: I urge Frisco voters to elect Aerenson to Town Council

Andrew Aerenson is every bit what his resume describes: a capable professional and a compassionate citizen. His professional experience gives him strong credentials with which to address the issues facing our mountain resort communities. His small business experience has him able to comprehend the challenges local businesses face in the current economic environment. His compassion is evident in the community service work he has performed throughout his life, ranging from Big Brothers Big Sisters to Junior Achievement to our own The Summit Foundation. His accomplishments demonstrate the energy and dedication that will make him a highly respected public official.

I admire Aerenson and his wife, Marci, because they live up to their ideals. He’ll make an exemplary member of Frisco Town Council.