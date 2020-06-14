Letter to the editor: I will hold my nose and vote again for Trump

I don’t like Donald Trump. He’s a crude, egotistical bully. He has no filter, seems to be a conspiracy theorist and often stretches the truth. In 2016, I held my nose and voted for him as the lesser of evils and the one with the best economic message.

During the second Clinton term, the mantra was, “It’s the economy, stupid.” It still is today. Unfortunately, Democrats found it expedient to attack supply side economics with the cynical “trickle down” label even though it has proven successful since the 1920s. Why was JFK the last Democratic proponent?

On Sept. 18, 1963, Kennedy said, “A tax cut means higher family income and higher business profits and a balanced federal budget. … Every businessman can keep a higher percentage of his profits in his cash register or put it to work expanding or improving his business, and as the national income grows, the federal government will ultimately end up with more revenues.”

This has held true with the last individual and corporate tax cuts, which stimulated a rise in federal revenue even though high spending outpaced the revenue growth. This growing economy resulted in the lowest unemployment in history and an impressive rise in average wages. Those of us who are retired folk on fixed incomes felt secure with the stock market breaking new records.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Is it logical to believe that raising corporate and individual taxes will once again suppress growth and drive dollars and companies offshore? Is anyone concerned that Biden campaigned as a moderate Democrat then adopted the Sanders agenda once the nomination was secure?

While I could hope that the Republicans retain the Senate and prevent disastrous changes to the economy, I don’t think the risk is worth it, so I will hold my nose and vote again for Trump.