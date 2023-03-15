Letter to the Editor: I will not be voting for anyone who approved paid parking at Copper

Two questions.

First, what are the names of the persons who approved the Copper Mountain application for pay parking. I want to be sure to vote them out at the next election. One can guess at what incentivized them to approve that. If the object is supposedly to reduce traffic and the windfall profit is simply collateral (yeah, right), then perhaps this is a great plan since at some point the incentive for one to take their ski vacation dollars elsewhere will prevail.

Second, are these the same people who restricted short-term rentals on the pretense of somehow creating affordable housing, rather than directly benefiting the Vail and hotel property owners? Why do these people consistently make policy for the direct benefit of the ski corporations? Oh wait … that would be three questions, and I think we already know the answer to that one.

I don’t care if the Ayatollah is running in the next election, I am not voting to reinstate these people in our local government. Are you?