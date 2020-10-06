Letter to the editor: I won’t come back to Breck if masks won’t be enforced

I spent some time Breckenridge in the ‘70s and moved full time in 1990. About that time, the town began to change: The river came up from underground, upscale shops were built, and the mistake of the Madonna Dome was completed. There was a great influx of people from Denver who had a different perspective of the community.

Now, of course, it is 10 times as busy, but I still love Breckenridge.

I came a week ago after having to evacuate my house because of the Cameron Peak Fire. I really appreciated seeing all the tables in the middle of the street. They are doing it right.

Now, the street is reopened, and the people are packed back onto the sidewalks. This concerns me, but there was nothing like walking through town on a Saturday when I lived here, so to Main Street I went.

I only made it down one side and had to leave. I would say at least 30% of the people were walking around without masks. I saw a cop walking down the street passing countless people not wearing masks and not saying a word. I don’t get it. There is an ordinance that is for the safety of visitors, and it is for the benefit of those visitors and the businesses in town to have mandatory masks.

Put a cop in a little kiosk writing tickets for mask-less people, and the word will get around fast.

If you lose 3% or 4% of the people who consider being courteous to others by wearing a mask an affront to their liberty, then so be it.

I won’t be coming back until this is over. It’s just not worth risking my life in a town that puts signs up but has no interest in enforcing that mandate.